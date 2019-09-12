× Bears vs. Broncos: A quick preview for Week 2 with Jarrett Payton

Bill Leff and Dane Neal chat with Jarrett Payton! Jarrett breaks down some of the takeaways from Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Week 1, and outlines what the team should have in store for the Broncos for Week 2.

