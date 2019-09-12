Bears vs. Broncos: A quick preview for Week 2 with Jarrett Payton

Posted 3:15 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:14PM, September 12, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack rushes Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer during the first half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, Wis. Von Miller might be the only one at Denver Broncos headquarters lamenting Khalil Mack's startling trade from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears. The Broncos' star linebacker said it's "going to be a little weird" not seeing his friend across the field Sunday when the Raiders (0-1) visit Denver (1-0). (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Bill Leff and Dane Neal chat with Jarrett Payton! Jarrett breaks down some of the takeaways from Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Week 1, and outlines what the team should have in store for the Broncos for Week 2.

