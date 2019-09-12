× Andera Darlas talks about being inducted into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame: “To me, WGN is the best”

Long-time WGN reporter/anchor Andrea Darlas will be inducted into the 2019 WGN Radio Walk of Fame on Friday. Andrea spoke with Bill Leff and Dane Neal about being nominated and inducted into the Walk of Fame, her prolific and versatile career here at the station, and much more. Plus, Andera gets a surprise phone call from her old boss, the legendary Tom Petersen.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.