× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/11/19: Where To Invest After Paying Off Debts & Betting On Recent Grads

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from personal investment strategies, and how recent grads are getting some financial relief with a Chicago based bridge loan company.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of TerrySavage.com, translated the wild words coming from Washington about the Federal Reserve while also touching on her latest column, and answering a few listener questions like what to invest in after clearing up personal debts.

Segment 2: (At 20:36) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, explained how one Chicago company is helping recent grads succeed by investing in them with bridge loans.