Therapy through Dance & Movement

Erica Hornthal, founder and CEO of Chicago Dance Therapy in Northfield, joins the conversation to share how dance & movement can be utilized as a great tool in therapy and using movement to understand how we feel. And you DO NOT need to be a good dancer. Erica is a licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and has taken on the title of “The Therapist that Moves You”. Her areas of expertise include cognitive & movement disorders, neurologic conditions, anxiety & depression, PTSD, trauma including rape & sexual assault, loss and phase of life issues. Learn more about her services and practice at www.ericahornthal.com.

