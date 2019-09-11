The Top Five@5 (09/11/19): President Trump says Kim Jong-un “wanted nothing to do with John Bolton”, Ted Cruz finally meet Alyssa Milano, “Donald Duck” gets even with telemarketers in Alabama, and more…

Posted 7:36 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:31PM, September 11, 2019

Senator Ted Crux (TX) and actress Alyssa Milano

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 11th, 2019:

President Trump fielded questions from reporters about his bombshell ousting of John Bolton as National Security Adviser yesterday. Senator Ted Cruz, and actress Alyssa Milano finally met to discuss gun control after their short spat on Twitter. An Alabama man gets even with pesky telemarketers, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.