The Opening Bell 9/11/19: Weathering The Financial Storm (Financial Preparedness Month)

Financial Preparedness Month is throughout the month of September and Frank DeVincentis (SVP & Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley) wants to help Illinoisans and other Midwesterners weather literal storms and financial storms with tips and resources for consumers to remember. Steve Grzanich also checked in with Mayor George Van Dusen (Mayor of Skokie) to discuss the new 237,000 square foot Amazon facility coming to the Chicago suburb and touched on how the delivery location will spur economic growth.