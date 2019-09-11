× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.11.19: 9/11 and the small decisions that saved lives, Phil Vettel, Mary Schmich on Baz Luhrmann and “wear sunscreen”

John Williams starts the show with author Garrett Graff of The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11, of which he contributed an excerpt to The Atlantic, and named “On 9/11, Luck Meant Everything.” Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John with a list of restaurants to check out before Summer ends, and his Flash Fry segment. Finally, Chicago Tribune’s Mary Schmich wrote a column in 1997, which inspired Baz Luhrmann to create an international hit song about why you should wear sunscreen. Mary joins the show to talk about that and what led people to think Kurt Vonnegut was the originator of her guiding speech to the youth.