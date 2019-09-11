Terrorism Expert & Professor of History at DePaul University Tom Mockaitis on 9/11 and the ways we have changed since then

Posted 1:49 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, September 11, 2019

An American flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon in Washington on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. Terrorism expert & Professor of History at DePaul University Tom Mockaitis joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss how things have changed since the devastating 9/11 attacks. They talk about how the attacks unfolded, how the attacks impacted the world, why it’s still important to talk about the events, President Trump’s decision to cancel peace talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders, domestic terrorism, and more.

