Terrorism Expert & Professor of History at DePaul University Tom Mockaitis on 9/11 and the ways we have changed since then

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. Terrorism expert & Professor of History at DePaul University Tom Mockaitis joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss how things have changed since the devastating 9/11 attacks. They talk about how the attacks unfolded, how the attacks impacted the world, why it’s still important to talk about the events, President Trump’s decision to cancel peace talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders, domestic terrorism, and more.

