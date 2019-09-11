× Steve Cochran Show Full Show 09.11.19 | Remembering 9/11

On this episode, Steve and Ji start the show by talking about Apples new iPhones, then Karen Conti explains the federal lawsuit filed against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown. John Williams shares how he found out that he will be part of the Walk of Fame 2019 class. Your MVPP is Meghan Morgan, executive director of Girls in the Game, a non profit organization that empowers young girls to be strong and confident through participating in active sports, and leadership programs. Dean Richards has the latest entertainment news, and General Manager of the Chicago Blackhawks talks about the 2019 Blackhawks Training Camp Festival. Then we carry President Trump’s speech in remembrance of 9/11. Plus, Katy Sandberg and Phillip Emigh join in studio in the 9 am hour to talk about Canine Companions.