× “On 9/11, Luck Meant Everything” Writer Garrett Graff on the huge impact of some of our smallest decisions

Garrett Graff contributed “On 9/11, Luck Meant Everything,” to The Atlantic, but it’s an excerpt of his book, The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11. The book explores the small decisions we make that save our lives, or that we make to avoid the worst.