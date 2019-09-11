“On 9/11, Luck Meant Everything” Writer Garrett Graff on the huge impact of some of our smallest decisions

Posted 3:39 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, September 11, 2019

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard stands on the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial before a ceremony in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Garrett Graff  contributed “On 9/11, Luck Meant Everything,” to The Atlantic, but it’s an excerpt of his book, The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11. The book explores the small decisions we make that save our lives, or that we make to avoid the worst.

