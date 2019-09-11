× Neighborhood Eats 09.11.19 | Friistyle

On this episode of Neighborhood Eats, Ji ate the best fries at Friistyle.

One of the beautiful truths about Belgian-style pommes frites is that you can dress them in just about anything — a classic ketchup, truffle mayo, perhaps a white-wine broth paired with a bowl of mussels — and the result will be delicious. But no one in Chicago is making pommes frites quite like Friistyle (5059 S. Prairie Ave., Bronzeville), an unassuming, fast-casual joint that opened in Bronzeville just over a month ago.

Go check them out!