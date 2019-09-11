Neighborhood Eats 09.11.19 | Friistyle

Posted 5:34 PM, September 11, 2019, by

Corey Gilkey with Ji Suk Yi

On this episode of Neighborhood Eats, Ji ate the best fries at Friistyle.

One of the beautiful truths about Belgian-style pommes frites is that you can dress them in just about anything — a classic ketchup, truffle mayo, perhaps a white-wine broth paired with a bowl of mussels — and the result will be delicious. But no one in Chicago is making pommes frites quite like Friistyle (5059 S. Prairie Ave., Bronzeville), an unassuming, fast-casual joint that opened in Bronzeville just over a month ago.

Go check them out!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.