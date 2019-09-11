× NAMIWalks Chicago This Weekend

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Steve Cochran had a couple guests on to help spread the word. Alexa James, the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) talked about the 5k that will take place this Saturday. NAMIWalks Chicago is a free event, and anyone can register. Fundraising is encouraged, but not required. Dr. Bal Nandra was in studio with Steve and Ji Suk Yi to talk about Ketamine Centers of Chicago. Ketamine is used to treat major depression, anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, migraines, and nephropathy. Dr. Nandra talked about the seriousness of depression and answered some commonly asked questions about Ketamine.