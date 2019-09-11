× MVPP: Meghan Morgan, Executive Director of Girls in the Game.

Meghan Morgan has served as the Executive Director of Girls in the Game since 2017 and has been a committed member of Girls in the Game for over 10 years, first as the Development Director, then as the Chief Operating Officer, and now as the Executive Director. As the Executive Director, Meghan oversees the whole organization as we continue to implement our strategic plan for organizational growth which includes updating our individual-giving programs, securing new partnerships and sponsors, and sustaining our existing programs in Dallas, TX and Baltimore, MD.

At Girls in the Game every girl finds her voice, discovers her strength and leads with confidence through fun and active sports, health and leadership programs. Girls in the Game empowers all girls to be gamechangers. We work to ensure that girls have the opportunities they deserve to grow into strong, confident leaders with bright futures who can affect change I their own lives and in the community around them. Established in Chicago, Girls in the Game has expanded outside of Illinois and currently hosts programs in both Baltimore, Maryland and Dallas, Texas. We serve over 3,600 girls ages 7 to 18 annually.

Girls in the Game strives to serve girls year-round and over the long-term and our programming includes After School programs, one-day Game Days, Teen Squad, Teen Club, Teen Saturday Series, Sports & Leadership Summer Camp, Summer Squad, Girls’ Triathlon Team, and teen programming at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center and Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. Each program is age-appropriate and offers participants the opportunity to be physically active, learn about healthy lifestyle choices, and improve their leadership skills in a safe, all-girl setting.

