More Efficient Amazon Deliveries Coming To North Suburban Customers

Amazon announced earlier this week that they will conduct an Amazon Carrer Day to hire nearly 11,000 jobs in Illinois. Shortly after Steve Grzanich learned that Skokie will be home to a new 237,000 square foot Amazon delivery facility to serve customers in the northern suburbs. Mayor George Van Dusen (Mayor of Skokie) joined Steve to talk about the details of securing the project for Skokie and how this will help spur economic activity in the area.