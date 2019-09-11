× 9/11 anniversary, Sean Spicer coming to NEIU and the Chicago Sky open the WNBA playoffs

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the anniversary of 9/11, President Trump’s Twitter tirade, Tribune columnist John Kass suggesting Rahm Emanuel run for president, Northeastern Illinois University students protesting an appearance by Sean Spicer, the CTA embarking on a 2.1 billion dollar renovation of the Red and Purple lines, Brewers star Christian Yelich suffering a season-ending injury, the Cubs losing to the Padres, the Sox beating up on the Royals, the USA basketball team losing to France, the Bears hitting the practice field before their game in Denver on Sunday and the Chicago Sky starting their playoff run.