John Williams and Marlene Wells reflect on their time at WGN Radio

On Friday, John Williams and Marlene Wells, will finally get inducted into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. Bill and Wendy sit down with John and Marlene to talk about their careers with WGN Radio, their biggest moments, their favorite memories, and more.

