Former House Intel Chairman Mike Rogers on John Bolton’s departure from the White House as National Security Adviser: “I just didn’t think he was the right person to go in, that is a collaborative job.”

Posted 7:20 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17PM, September 11, 2019

Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman & FBI agent joins the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about the news season of “Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies” premiering September 29th at 8PM CT on CNN.

