Father James Wallace on the Queen of Hearts jackpot and the Saint Juliana Emerald City Gala

The St. Juliana Parish’s Queen of Hearts pot rolled over again and is now nearly $700,000 – one of the largest jackpot yet for a Chicago Catholic Church! Father James Wallace joins Bill and Wendy show to explain how the Queen of Hearts raffle works, how the raffle became a phenomenon, and the upcoming Saint Juliana Emerald City Gala, which will honor Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews and special guest: John F. McDonough, President & CEO of The Chicago Blackhawks!

The next Queen of Hearts drawing takes place this Thursday, September, 12th at Firewater in Edison Park. Below you can the ticket sale locations in Edison Park. More information on the Queen of Hearts raffle can be found here.

Ticket Sale Locations in Edison Park | $5 @ ticket

Firewater Saloon – Mon-Sunday 7am-2am

(Ticket sales will conclude at 8:45pm the night of the drawing at FIREWATER SALOON.)

Emerald Isle – Mon-Fri 2pm-2am; Sat 12pm-3am; Sun 12pm-2am

Moretti’s Ristorante and Pizzeria – Sun-Wed 11am-11pm Th & Fri 11am-2am Sat 11am-3am

St Juliana Parish Office – Tues-Fri 9am-3pm

*** Before and After Weekend Masses Sat 5pm Sun 7:30am 9:30am, 11am, 5pm

