Dane Neal and Chef Danny Espinoza on the Grand Cochon Competition

WGN Radio’s Dane Neal and Chef Danny Espinoza from Cantina Laredo joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the most talked-about culinary tour in the country, Cochon555 tour! Cochon555 is a nose-to-tail culinary event dedicated to supporting family farmers and educating buyers about the agricultural importance of eating heritage breed pigs, some of which are on critical watch lists. The meat they produce is recognized for its superior flavor, texture, appearance, and nutritious qualities. Their annual Grand Competition will take place on this Sunday, September 15th at the Fulton Market. They talk about the different breeds of pigs, what you can expect on the tour, the Grand Cochon competition, and more.

