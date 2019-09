× Chicago Tribune Columnist and Cult Hit “Wear Sunscreen” Originator Mary Schmich

Chicago Tribune Columnist Mary Schmich in 1997 wrote a column with a word of advice to the youth, to wear sunscreen. She explains how Kurt Vonnegut reacted when she called him to ask about the rumors that she stole the speech from him, and how it turned into an international hit song, with the help of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.