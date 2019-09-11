× Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman: Getting Ready For Camp, I Like The Look Of This Team

Stan Bowman, the General Manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, joined the Steve Cochran Show as the team gets ready for the start of training camp this weekend. He talked about some of the offseason moves, as well as the prospects tournament that took place in Traverse City, Michigan. The team is holding a training camp festival this Sunday. Parking Lot C will open at 8 a.m. and will include appearances from Blackhawks Alumni, live music and other entertainment for fans of all ages. A scrimmage is scheduled for 11am. Tickets are $5 and available at Blackhawks.Com.