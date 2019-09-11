× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.11.19: Remembering 9/11 through our eyes

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy recall living through 9/11. Listeners also call into the show to tell us what they remember about the attacks and they responded with some great stories. The gang also talks about the new HBO documentary, “In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11.”

