Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.11.19: Remembering 9/11 through our eyes

Posted 2:37 PM, September 11, 2019, by

Bill and Wendy.

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy recall living through 9/11. Listeners also call into the show to tell us what they remember about the attacks and they responded with some great stories. The gang also talks about the new HBO documentary, “In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.