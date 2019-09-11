× 4th Annual Haute Dog Fashion Show

Steve Cochran and Ji Suk Yi welcome Katy Sandberg and Phillip Emigh of Canine Companions into the studio to talk about the impact Canine Companions is having on people’s lives. Canine Companions for Independence is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs at no charge to the recipient. Next week, they’re holding the 4th Annual Haute Dog Fashion Show. For more information and tickets, visit their WEBSITE: CCI.ORG.