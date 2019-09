× “2001: A Space Odyssey” heads to the Pickwick Theatre with star Keir Dullea

Matthew C. Hoffman joins Nick Digilio to discuss the upcoming screening of 2001: A Space Odyssey at the beloved Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge on Wednesday, September 18th.

For tickets, visit parkridgeclassicfilm.com

