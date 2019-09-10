National Security Adviser John Bolton attends a meeting with President Donald Trump as he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Washington Post Political Reporter Aaron Blake: One meeting [with the Taliban] wouldn’t accomplish a lot
President Trump had planned to meet with the Taliban at Camp David this week, and that reportedly resulted in the resignation of National Security Advisor John Bolton. Washington Post Senior Political Reporter Aaron Blake joins John Williams to elaborate on some of the missing pieces in that story.