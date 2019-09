× Video Reigns as Kings Online Right Now But How Effective Is It?

The online realm is constantly evolving and keeping up with the technological changes which is what Samantha Powers (Research Manager at TripleLift) detailed in the latest video advertisement effectiveness study. Samantha broke down the results of the study for Steve Grzanich and explained how the eye tracking technology that allowed the study to happen is monumental in learning about consumer habits on a digital space.