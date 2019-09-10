The Top Five@5 (09/10/19): Did John Bolton resign, or did he get fired? Billy Bush returns to television, Dennis Rodman says he’s an “icon”, White Claw gets a theme song, and more…

Posted 7:48 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43PM, September 10, 2019

This Sept. 4, 2019 photo shows former "Today" show co-host Billy Bush posing for a portrait in New York. Three years after being fired by NBC due to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, Bush will host the revamped pop culture news show, "Extra," beginning on Monday. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 10th, 2019:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin faced a horde of questions from reporters about the growing dispute over John Bolton’s split from the Trump Administration. Billy Bush returned to television as the new host of “Extra,” nearly three years after the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape was released featuring Donald Trump saying unsavory things about women. Dennis Rodman says he believes he’s an icon like Steve Jobs, and more!

