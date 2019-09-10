The Opening Bell 9/10/19: “People Who Hold The Data, Hold The Keys To The Kingdom”

Posted 6:13 AM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11AM, September 10, 2019
(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

The world runs on data these days, but understanding it can be one of the biggest hurdles to getting ahead. Steve Grzanich caught up with Nancy Duarte (CEO of Duarte Inc. & Author of DataStory: Explained Data and Inspire Action Through Story) to learn about how to sort through the raw data and finding the story line to share to an audience. Samantha Powers (Research Manager at TripleLift) then shared the data behind the effectiveness of videos and video advertising online as our digital habits continue to shift.

 

