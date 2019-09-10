× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.10.19: Handicap placards, vaping, “jujjing,” John Bolton leaves the White House

John Williams has a discussion with listeners about handicap placards and those who use them improperly. Then, the discussion turns back to vaping and smoking after yet another report of an e-cigarette related death. John promotes wife Brenda’s “jujjing” services, which aren’t quite yet on the table. Finally, Washington Post Senior Political Reporter Aaron Blake explains some of the missing details of National Security Advisor John Bolton’s departure from the White House. That follows President Trump’s invitation of the Taliban to Camp David.