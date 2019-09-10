× #TechTuesday with Bridget Carey: Everything we know so far about Apple Event 2019

CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to discuss we can expect at today’s Apple’s annual fall event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Auditorium in Cupertino, California at 10 a.m. PT. Bridget says the company is expected to introduce three new iPhones, the Series 5 Apple Watch, and the firm pricing for Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.