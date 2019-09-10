× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.10.19: What’s a Chicken Biscuit?

On this lovely Tuesday, the top story for Steve, Ji and the crew this morning was about Wendy’s chicken biscuits. Steve tried to explain to Dave Eanet, what it is, because it wasn’t specific enough for Dave… “Chicken ON a biscuit” didn’t help much either.. The show continues with the Kid of the Week, 10-year-old Ella Joy with her 8-year-old brother Asaph. He donated his bone marrow for his sister as she had relapsed with t-cell leukemia. Your MVPP is Cheryl Salaiz, founder of Bras for a Cause. Then Walk of Fame inductee, Andrea Darlas joins in studio! September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and Dr. Bal Nandra from Katamine Center in Chicago and Alexa James Executive Director of NAMI, talk about resources and stories in an effort to shed light and reach out to those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect individuals with suicidal ideation to treatment services. Plus, Bears Insider, Adam Hoge and Orion Samuelson join in the final hour.

