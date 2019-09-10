Roe Conn Full Show (09/10/19): Rep. Kinzinger isn’t surprised by the latest shakeup at the White House, Vince Van Patten & Eileen Davidson talk about their new film, and more…

Posted 7:53 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, September 10, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 10th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on how Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes to reduce police overtime costs; Rep. Adam Kinzinger(IL-16) explains why he isn’t surprised at John Bolton resining/being fired; Richard Roeper brings professional actor/tennis-pro/gambler Vince Van Patten & his wife/actress Eileen Davidson to the studio to talk about their new moive 7 Days to Vegas; The Top Five@5 features a new “White Claw” theme song; Crain’s Chicago Bussiness’ A.D. Quig breaks down what a commuter or congestion tax might look like in Chicago; And ABC’s Alex Stone lays out the new offerings from Apple.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.