Roe Conn Full Show (09/10/19): Rep. Kinzinger isn’t surprised by the latest shakeup at the White House, Vince Van Patten & Eileen Davidson talk about their new film, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, September 10th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on how Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes to reduce police overtime costs; Rep. Adam Kinzinger(IL-16) explains why he isn’t surprised at John Bolton resining/being fired; Richard Roeper brings professional actor/tennis-pro/gambler Vince Van Patten & his wife/actress Eileen Davidson to the studio to talk about their new moive 7 Days to Vegas; The Top Five@5 features a new “White Claw” theme song; Crain’s Chicago Bussiness’ A.D. Quig breaks down what a commuter or congestion tax might look like in Chicago; And ABC’s Alex Stone lays out the new offerings from Apple.
