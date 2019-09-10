× Robin Baumgarten looks back at her years on ‘WGN Morning News’ ahead of the 25th anniversary primetime special

Bill and Wendy chat with their favorite gal pal, Robin Baumgarten from WGN-TV Morning News! Robin reflects on her broadcasting career in Chicago, her favorite memories at WGN-TV, and she tells us more about the upcoming WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary Primetime Special. You catch the WGN Morning News Primetime Special on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 7-9 p.m on WGN-TV.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.