Rep. Adam Kinzinger on John Bolton’s resignation/firing: “I’m surprised at the timing, and that it played out so publicly on Twitter.”

Posted 6:58 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53PM, September 10, 2019

National Security Adviser John Bolton (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss why having Taliban leaders on United States soil during the week of 9/11 is a bad idea. Also, Kinzinger gives his thoughts on the recent firing/resignation of President Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton.

