× Rep. Adam Kinzinger on John Bolton’s resignation/firing: “I’m surprised at the timing, and that it played out so publicly on Twitter.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss why having Taliban leaders on United States soil during the week of 9/11 is a bad idea. Also, Kinzinger gives his thoughts on the recent firing/resignation of President Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3677986/3677986_2019-09-10-231126.64kmono.mp3

