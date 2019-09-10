Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra | Solving the farming crisis

Posted 3:42 AM, September 10, 2019

Nick Nichols, Jackie Garnett and Dave Hoekstra

Farmers today are being paid 50 percent less than in recent years, but why? Host Dave Hoekstra dives into the conversation with Farm Aid’s communications director Jennifer Fahy as they kick off the show breaking down the current farmer’s crisis and what Farm Aid is doing to lend a helping hand.

Plus, local farmer Nick Nichols of Nichols Farm and Beloit farmer and Bushel n’ Peck owner Jackie Garnett joins the conversation with Dave in the Skyline Studio.

