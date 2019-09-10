× Nick Digilio 9.10.19 | TIFF 2019 Reviews, Best and Worst TV Revivals, Our Favorite “Grunge” Albums

Hour 1:

+ Erik Childress reports from the Toronto International Film Festival

Hour 2:

+ The CW announces a “Dark Shadows” revival

+ Best and Worst TV Revivals

Hour 3:

+ Best and Worst TV Revivals (cont.)

+ Today in History: Nirvana releases “Smells Like Teen Spirit” 28 years ago

Hour 4:

+ The Best of “Grunge”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)