Nick Digilio 9.10.19 | TIFF 2019 Reviews, Best and Worst TV Revivals, Our Favorite “Grunge” Albums
Hour 1:
+ Erik Childress reports from the Toronto International Film Festival
Hour 2:
+ The CW announces a “Dark Shadows” revival
+ Best and Worst TV Revivals
Hour 3:
+ Best and Worst TV Revivals (cont.)
+ Today in History: Nirvana releases “Smells Like Teen Spirit” 28 years ago
Hour 4:
+ The Best of “Grunge”
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)