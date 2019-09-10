Nick Digilio 9.10.19 | TIFF 2019 Reviews, Best and Worst TV Revivals, Our Favorite “Grunge” Albums

Posted 6:00 AM, September 10, 2019, by

Show host Nick Digilio

Hour 1:

+ Erik Childress reports from the Toronto International Film Festival

Hour 2:

+ The CW announces a “Dark Shadows” revival

+ Best and Worst TV Revivals

Hour 3:

+ Best and Worst TV Revivals (cont.)

+ Today in History: Nirvana releases “Smells Like Teen Spirit” 28 years ago

Hour 4:

+ The Best of “Grunge”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.