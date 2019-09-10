× The Art Institute’s major makeover, a Chicago ‘congestion tax’ and Chance the Rapper postpones tour

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lightfoot being frustrated about police overtime pay, Mayor Lightfoot looking into a congestion tax, The Art Institute planning a huge makeover, Chance the Rapper postponing his world tour, the Cubs beating the Padres, Cubs prospect Nico Hoerner making his MLB debut, the Sox getting ready to take on the Royals, the Bears beginning preparations to take on the Vic Fangio-led Denver Broncos, the Chicago Sky getting ready for their one game playoff and the WGN Softball Team winning their last game of the regular season and advancing to the Kup Media League playoffs.