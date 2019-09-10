× Lisa Heffernan discusses her new book “Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults”

New York Times bestselling author & co-founder of Grown and Flown.com Lisa Heffernan joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss her new book, “Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults”. Lisa talks about how to understand teenagers for effective parenting, parenting teens in today’s society, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.