Lisa Heffernan discusses her new book “Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults”

'Grown and Flown' (Photo courtesy of Lisa Heffernan)

New York Times bestselling author & co-founder of Grown and Flown.com Lisa Heffernan joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss her new book, “Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults”. Lisa talks about how to understand teenagers for effective parenting, parenting teens in today’s society, and more.

