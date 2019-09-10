14 July 2015-Santa Barbara, CA: George Lipsitz teaches courses in social movements, racial inequality and Black culture at the University of California, Santa Barbara. His research interests include Race, Culture and Social Identities, 20th century U.S. history, urban history and decolonial imaginaries. His books include The Possessive Investment in Whiteness, Time Passages, A Life in the Struggle, Midnight at the Barrelhouse, Dangerous Crossroads, and How Racism Takes Place. Professor Lipsitz serves as the president of the board of directors of the African American Policy Forum and as chair of the advisory board of the Center for Black Studies Research. He received his Ph.D in history from the University of Wisconsin. Photo By Rod Rolle
Getting to Yes, And… | George Lipsitz – “Insubordinate Spaces”
14 July 2015-Santa Barbara, CA: George Lipsitz teaches courses in social movements, racial inequality and Black culture at the University of California, Santa Barbara. His research interests include Race, Culture and Social Identities, 20th century U.S. history, urban history and decolonial imaginaries. His books include The Possessive Investment in Whiteness, Time Passages, A Life in the Struggle, Midnight at the Barrelhouse, Dangerous Crossroads, and How Racism Takes Place. Professor Lipsitz serves as the president of the board of directors of the African American Policy Forum and as chair of the advisory board of the Center for Black Studies Research. He received his Ph.D in history from the University of Wisconsin. Photo By Rod Rolle