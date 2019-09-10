Getting to Yes, And… | George Lipsitz – “Insubordinate Spaces”

Posted 12:00 PM, September 10, 2019, by

14 July 2015-Santa Barbara, CA: George Lipsitz teaches courses in social movements, racial inequality and Black culture at the University of California, Santa Barbara. His research interests include Race, Culture and Social Identities, 20th century U.S. history, urban history and decolonial imaginaries. His books include The Possessive Investment in Whiteness, Time Passages, A Life in the Struggle, Midnight at the Barrelhouse, Dangerous Crossroads, and How Racism Takes Place. Professor Lipsitz serves as the president of the board of directors of the African American Policy Forum and as chair of the advisory board of the Center for Black Studies Research. He received his Ph.D in history from the University of Wisconsin. Photo By Rod Rolle

Kelly has a fascinating conversation with professor George Lipsitz who has co-written a new book with Barbara Tomlinson called Insubordinate Spaces: Improvisation and Accompaniment for Social Justice.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.