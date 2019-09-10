Farm Crisis with Fahy of Farm Aid

Posted 3:52 AM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51AM, September 10, 2019

Natural eggs from chickens are seen for sale at a local Farmers Market in Annandale, Virginia, August 8, 2013. Different chickens lay different colored eggs. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Farmers today are being paid 50 percent less than in recent years, but why? Host Dave Hoekstra dives into the conversation with Farm Aid’s communications director Jennifer Fahy as they kick off the show breaking down the current farmer’s crisis and what Farm Aid is doing to lend a helping hand.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.