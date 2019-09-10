Natural eggs from chickens are seen for sale at a local Farmers Market in Annandale, Virginia, August 8, 2013. Different chickens lay different colored eggs. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Farm Crisis with Fahy of Farm Aid
Farmers today are being paid 50 percent less than in recent years, but why? Host Dave Hoekstra dives into the conversation with Farm Aid’s communications director Jennifer Fahy as they kick off the show breaking down the current farmer’s crisis and what Farm Aid is doing to lend a helping hand.