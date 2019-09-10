Exclusive Reviews of “Knives Out”, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and more from Toronto International Film Festival

Posted 5:00 AM, September 10, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the premiere for "Knives Out" on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Erik Childress joins Nick Digilio live from the Toronto International Film Festival to review some of the biggest titles headed to theaters later this year, including Knives Out, Uncut Gems, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Dolemite is My Name.

