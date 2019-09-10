× Collegiately Speaking | Week 3 preview vs. UNLV and Joe Gaziano talks defense

Heading into week 3 of the Wildcats season, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa recap the 17-7 loss to Stanford, the QB situation and Hunter Johnson’s play, as well as previewing the Wildcats week 3 game against UNLV. How can some of the inexperience on the offensive line impact the team? Dave and Dan break it all down. Later in the podcast, Joe Gaziano chats to Dave and Dan about the teams defense and how the bye week can give the team confidence will help going forward. What do they see from UNLV heading into this week? How did playing Lacrosse help Gaziano’s football career? Finally wrapping up this episode Dave and Dan discuss the non-conference record and coming home to Ryan Field.