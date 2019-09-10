× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.10.19: We get to say hey to Robin!

Happy Tech Tuesday! CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey gives us a preview of what to expect from today’s annual Apple event. WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Robin Baumgarten talks about the upcoming WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary Primetime Special. Plus, Lisa Heffernan returns to the show to discuss her new book, Grown and Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.