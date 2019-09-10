× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.10.19: What exactly fell from the sky?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Sarah Palin’s divorce, dangerous phrases you should never say to your spouse, and the gang tries to guess what exactly fell from the sky during the show. Was it a bird? A plane? Maybe it was just our imagination.

