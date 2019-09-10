× After Hours with Rick Kogan | A night full of the greatest stories | 09.08.19

Former Chicago Sergeant John A. DiMaggio was a man of many stories as proven by his multiple Superintendent’s Awards of Valor, Mayor Richard J. Daley’s Praiseworthy Acknowledgment Plaque for Exceptional Act of Bravery Involving Risk of Life, a Presidential Citation of Appreciation, the Illinois Police Association Award of Valor and many others. After 31 years of service Sergeant DiMaggio wrote down his accounts though it was it never published until now.

Chicago Sun-Times’ Rick Kogan talks to Sgt. DiMaggio’s attorney daughter Debra DiMaggio and writer Raymond Benson about book about her father, “Sarge: Cases of a Chicago Police Detective Sergeant 1960-1980.”

Plus, Rich Cohen joins the conversation over the phone to talk about his fascination with gang activity and his latest, “The Last Pirate of New York: A Ghost Ship, a Killer and the Birth of a Gangster Nation.”

Rick wraps up the show with R.D. Rosen to talk about his book, “Tough Luck: Sid Luckman, Murder Inc., and the Rise of the Modern NFL.”

