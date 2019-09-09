× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/9/19: Uber’s Roots in Chicago, Latest Google Lawsuit & U.S. News University Rankings

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Uber helping to to grow Chicago’s business scene to where local universities stand in this year’s US News Rankings list.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, and Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, shared the details of Uber set to hire 2,000 jobs to their Uber Freight division over the next three years along with a handful of other tehc/business headlines from around the city.

Segment 2: (At 12:42) Ilyce Glink, CEO of BestMoneyMoves.com, dove into the details about the law suit hitting Google about how their dominant stance in the market is creating an unfair market for competitors.

Segment 3: (At 21:42) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, broke down the results of the U.S. News report on the ranked universities in the country and there was some movement among local schools.