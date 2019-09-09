× WGN Radio Theatre #420: The Aldrich Family & The Man Called X

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 8, 2019. First classic episode of the night is: ““The Aldrich Family: Forgets To Mail A Letter.” Starring: Ezra Stone; (10-23-41). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Man Called X: Arctic Expedition” Starring: Herbert Marshall; (04-03-47).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre