David Fields of Magnusson Klemencic Associates is the lead engineer of The Vista Tower, which will be the second tallest building in Chicago, and which people in his industry call “extreme buildings.” He explains how the Jeanne Gang‘s vision was devised not to sway in high winds, to control sun heat, to prevent birds’ crashes and to make people inside feel comfortable and safe.