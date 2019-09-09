× The Top Five@5 (09/09/19): President Trump says talks with the Taliban are “dead”, Anthony Scaramucci says Trump is like a “fat slob”, Mayor Lightfoot invites Ted Cruz to Chicago, Caitlyn Jenner gets roasted by Blake Griffin, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, September 9th, 2019:

President Trump declared that peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban over the war in Afghanistan are over. Anthony Scaramucci took a personal shot at Trump’s weight at the Toronto Global Forum. Mayor Lightfoot invited Sen. Ted Cruz to Chicago to visit the south and west sides to talk about ways to end gun violence. Kanye West was in the city to perform his popular “Sunday Service”, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3677682/3677682_2019-09-10-005622.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!