The Rembrandts | “Friends” TV Show Theme Song Group Release Their First Album “Via Satellite” In Over 18 Years

Sound Sessions Host Michael Heidemann calls up lead singer of The Rembrandts Danny Wild to chat about the bands new album “Via Satellite” which is their first release in over 18 years!

